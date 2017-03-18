$250 Carrier Fare Worth it: Coach

Magodro Secondary School after the Lautoka Zone Meet today. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

The two hundred fifty dollars carrier fare from Bukuya in Ba to Lautoka was all worth it says Magodro Secondary School athletics coach Isikeli Navuni.

This was after the school situated in the interior of Ba came in second at the Lautoka Secondary School Athletics meet in the girl’s divison.

This is the first time for the school to participate in this athletics meet.

Navuni was overjoyed with his athlete’s performance during the two days event.

“First of all I would like to thank the Lord for his provision towards our team. The $250 carrier fare from Bukuya to Lautoka was worth it,”

“I thank all the supporters who have made it here in numbers for the school team,” he said.

Navuni also said the athletes had to train in a 200 meters ground back at home which he referred to as a major challenge for the side.

“There are a lot of difficulties we face back at home, but that wasn’t a challenge for us, we took every difficulties we faced as a challenge. Our athletes had no track shoes to run with, they trained barefooted on the highways.

Navuni added: “We have a huge plan come next year at the moment we only have form 3 and 4 but next year we will be having forms 5, 6 and 7 from there we will try to bring our athletes back from Jasper Williams to take part for our school next year.

He thanked all the people of Bukuya around Lautoka for their support towards the team.

“I thank all the people of Bukuya that are around the area of Lautoka for catering purpose for the last two days we have been here for the Lautoka Zone Meet. The people of Bukuya that are working here in Lautoka catered for us and the team for this few days and we thank them for that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Magodro Secondary School came in second place winning 3 gold, and 2 silver medals.

Results: Jasper 39 gold, 22 silver, 21 bronze, Magodro Secondary School 3 gold, 2 bronze, Natabua High School 2 gold, 12 silver, 6 bronze.

Boys: Natabua 41 gold, 21 silver, 10 bronze, Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute 4 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze; Yasawa High School 2 gold, five silver.