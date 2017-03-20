12 Year Old Boy Latest Fatality Victim

By ANA SOVA

A 12 year old boy died at Vuninokonoko, Navua but Police is yet to determine if it’s a fatal.

Police Spokesman, Ana Naisoro said Initial information received is that the victim was riding his bike towards town when a dog ran after him and in the process he swerved onto the road and landed on the vehicle.

‘The driver also tried to swerve but could not avoid coming into contact with the victim who was being chased by the dog,” Ms Naisoro said.

The Driver being questioned as investigations continue.