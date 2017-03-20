Police Cautions Sharing of Personal Explicit Photos

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force is again pleading with members of the public to be cautious about capturing and sharing personal explicit images through social media platforms.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, ACP Biu Matavou said they had been alerted to this practice involving young girls.

“We are looking into the matter, as indications show that the images have ended up in the wrong hands and is being shared through social media,” ACP Matavou said.

Parents and guardians have especially being asked by Police to talk to their children about the seriousness of getting involved in this activity.

“As it will obviously cause a lot of embarrassment when it ends up in the wrong hands.,” ACP Matavou said.

Those sharing the photos have also been advised by Police to stop doing so as those seen in the photos are clearly young girls who have taken photos of themselves and have shared it with another social media user.

“We cannot stop the photos from getting into the wrong hands, which is why we are urging people to stop this practice considering the worrying consequences it can have on the person involved,” ACP Matavou said.