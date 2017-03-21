Fiji Airways Execute Every Take-Off One Tree Initiative

Fiji Airways management and staff with representatives of Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited and RFMF soldiers pictured with Mahogany seedlings at the RFMF Blackrock Army Camp in Nadi. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Fiji Airways management and staff today marked the International Day of Forests by planting Mahogany seedlings at the RFMF Blackrock Army Camp in Votualevu, Nadi.

This is in line with the airliner’s Every Take-Off One Tree initiative.

The initiative is an environmental conservation project designed for the community launched during the organization’s 65th anniversary at the Fiji Airways Head Office in Naisoso, Nadi last year.

Fiji Airways teamed up with Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited, the supplier of the native mahogany seedlings.

Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen who led his staff today said it was a very important event for them, planting the first batch of the 500 trees that will be planted in the first quarter of this year.

“For every international take-off which is about 2,000 a year, we will be planting one native tree in a very important place where we know is protected and will last till maturity and won’t be used for lumber purposes,” Mr Viljoen said.

He said more importantly they were adding back to the community.

“As the country’s flag carrier, we see it as our duty to protect and promote the conservation of our country’s flora and fauna, as well as make every effort to mitigate the impact of our operations,”

“This is our commitment to Fiji and its future generations. This action is especially imperative at an advent when nature is at its most vulnerable,”Mr Viljoen said.

He added it was also a very important part of the airliner’s carbon emission program.

“We are very grateful to the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited for agreeing to provide us with the seedlings to plant,” Mr Viljoen said.

Meanwhile, Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited Chief Executive Officer, Giuseppe Dal Bosco said they were happy to support Fiji Airways in this commendable initiative by supplying seedlings and expertise for their plant a tree programme.

“These trees will not to be harvested and will remain for the benefit of future generations. FHCL’s vision is to become a national leader in sustainable forest management, which includes reforestation of native plantations,” Mr Bosco said.

He encouraged all stakeholders in the forestry, agriculture and rural development sectors of Fiji to engage in the expansion of forestry plantations as an environmentally friendly and economically attractive development alternative not only with Mahogany but with other high value native species.