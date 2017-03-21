PM Focused on Global Effort Towards Climate Change

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama pictured officially commissioning an entire network of upgraded rural access roads across the sugarcane belt in Malolo, Nadi. Photo: DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

The Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has decided that Fiji will defer its candidacy for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council to focus on his efforts towards climate change.

Mr Bainimarama revealed this while officially commissioning an entire network of upgraded rural access roads across the sugarcane belt in Malolo, Nadi.

After experiences of unusual storms and severe flooding in the country causing damages to infrastructure and livelihood, the Prime Minister said climate change has placed challenges before all Fijians.

“Which is why I will be dedicating a good part of the next year to leading the global effort to slow that change down and help people adapt to it,” Mr Bainimarama

He said Fiji is a small country and this year, Fiji’s Ambassador in Geneva and foreign-policy resources need to be focused on climate change and Fiji’s presidency of COP 23.

“We simply cannot do them both and do them well. And right now, climate change is the wolf at our front door. But I can assure you that we will renew our candidacy following our presidency of COP 23,” Mr Bainimarama said.

The Prime Minister said he doesn’t have to tell anyone what climate change has to do with our roads, because every unpredictable storm, every season that is unusually wet or unusually dry, can mean hardship and financial loss.

Fiji succeeded in its bid to be selected as one of the co-chairs of next year’s COP 23-the United Nations (UN) negotiations on climate change.

The meeting will be held in Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen in Germany from the 6th -17th of November this year.

Fiji will be the first Pacific nation invited to fulfill such a role.