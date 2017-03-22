Minister Urges More Support For Children With Down Syndrome

Minister for Education Hon. Dr Mahendra with children with Down Syndrome cuts the cake to mark World Down Syndrome Day at Suva Special School. Photo: DEPTFO

Parents, teachers and the society as a whole have been urged to focus on and tap into the unique and diverse abilities of all children.

This was highlighted today by the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Hon. Dr Mahendra at Suva Special School where students, parents and teachers observed World Down Syndrome Day.

Minister Reddy said children with Down Syndrome must be given love, care, attention, acceptance and equal opportunities to grow just like any other child.

“These children are sometimes neglected and discriminated in society. This has to stop. The law forbids it. We are taking a stand for all parents and guardians to ensure that these children are brought to schools. I urge all parents not to be disappointed and lose hope,” Minister Reddy said.

Down syndrome, a condition of chromosomal abnormality, is present from birth and affects physical appearance, as well as the ability to learn and develop mentally.

However, Minister Reddy said that with the right intervention given at the right time, children with Down Syndrome will get much better support for development.

“The future of children with disabilities in Fiji is increasingly optimistic. Where children with disabilities have access to quality education, they are more likely to learn skills and gain confidence which assist them to attain paid work in adulthood, which can break the cycle of poverty that people with disabilities around the world are often trapped in,” Minister Reddy added.

The theme for this year’s Down Syndrome Day is “My Voice, My Community: Enabling people with Down syndrome to speak up, be heard and influence government policy and action, to be fully included in the community”.

Close to 350 students, parents and teachers from Hilton Early Intervention Centre, Hilton Special School, Suva Special School, Fiji School for the Blind, Gospel School for the Deaf, Nausori Special School, Marcellin Primary School, Arya Samaj Primary School, Ratu Latianara Primary School and Fiji Vocational & Technical Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities were part of today’s program.

DEPTFO