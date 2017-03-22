School Visitations Conducted Ahead of Coke Games

Divisional Police Commanders have been directed to have their officers’ conduct school visitations ahead of the upcoming Coca-Cola Games next month.

The Fiji Police Force is particularly concerned with information received about the resurgence of students involved in brawls.

We are again issuing a warning that we will not hesitate to lay charges.

Students are reminded that there is a no drop policy with regards to assault cases. If we receive a report, we are not going to reconcile the matter. Charges will be laid and your case will then be dealt with the Courts.

Our main focus is to ensure no student is caught in a situation that could jeopardize their education. This is a real possibility if they are arrested and charged which is what we are trying to avoid through these awareness sessions.

We request parents and guardians to assist us by talking to their children about the need to avoid getting involved in brawls.

Our officers will be visiting schools in the coming days and weeks as we want to get the message out to as many students as possible.

