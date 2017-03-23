Fiji Airways Announces Athil Narayan as New Fiji Link General Manager

Newly appointed Fiji Link General Manager Athil Naraya. Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, today announced the appointment of Athil Narayan as General Manager of its domestic subsidiary, Fiji Link. He replaces Thomas Robinson, who has progressed within the Fiji Airways Group to become its Executive General Manager Engineering. Narayan is a seasoned aviation and banking executive previously based in Fiji and New Zealand. As General Manager, he will lead Fiji Link management and team, including pilots and cabin crew.

Shaenaz Voss, Fiji Airways Group Executive General Manager for Fiji Link, said: “Athil joins us at the right time to carry on the work done by Thomas. Fiji Link is an integral part of the Fiji Airways Group, not just for our network but for Fijian tourism as well. It will continue to play a major part in the development of key local regions for tourism and business, so we wanted to ensure a strong management succession.”

Fiji Link also flies regionally on behalf of Fiji Airways, and provides the foundation for the Fiji Airways Group’s Pilot Progression Plan. The Plan aims to retain high performing Fijian pilots by offering them a career path through Fiji Link’s turbo-prop aircraft through to Fiji Airways’ jet fleet.

Ms Voss added: “Athil’s key attention areas will be to review the airline’s Twin Otter fleet operation, refocus Fiji Link’s brand proposition and bolster the Fiji Link team. As part of the Group’s service culture transformation programme, Athil will lead the charge for achieving superior service for Fiji Link.”

Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO said: “I’m pleased to welcome Athil to the Fiji Airways Group Management team after receiving final regulatory approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF). He will be supported by the entire Fiji Airways Group to grow the airline’s passenger, cargo and charter business.”

Narayan started his career with career with Fiji Airways in 1994 as a Graduate Trainee. He has a Master’s Degree in Business and Technology from the University of New South Wales, majoring in Aviation Law, Airline Operations and Strategy. He also has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management from the University of the South Pacific. Narayan has held management positions at Fiji Airways, Galileo GDS systems, Telstra Clear and Freedom Air (NZ). He has senior management experience at Starwood Hotels (Denarau), ANZ, Westpac and Wormald Fire & Security.