Gamel Confident

New Zealand based Roy Krishna with coach Christophe Gamel at the Churchill Park in Lautoka today. Photo: VODAFONE FIJI MEDIA

By LUKE NACEI

Vodafone Fiji soccer team coach Christophe Gamel says the absence of some of the players from the team will not hinder their performance.

Rewa’s Iosefo Verevou and Tevita Waranivalu with Labasa’s Nickel Chand and Ba’s Praneel Naidu had not joined camp until yesterday.

But Gamel says he will play with the players he has at hand.

“We will play our game. We have some problem, so players did not attend camp and some have been injured some have family problem which I have to totally release them,” he said.

Gamel said the pressure is on for his boys as they look forward to playing the New Zealand All Whites on Saturday.

“The pressure is like arriving to some players. It is fantastic to play the boys want it, they want to play.

“I’ll play with who I have its enough and we have to trust them. This is a fantastic chance for them to go in the world cup, a small chance but always a chance,” he said.

Gamel will name his side at 7pm tonight at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba. The side will face the All Whites at 1pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.