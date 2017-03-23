PM Message of Condolence and Solidarity to his British Counterpart

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama. Photo: Fiji Government Online Portal.

Dear Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Fijian Government and Fijian people, I write to express my shock and deepest condolences in the wake of the terrorist attack on the Houses of Parliament in London.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the British Government and British people at this time. And our hearts go out especially to the families of those who lost their lives and to those who have been injured.

We are especially shocked by this brazen assault on the “mother of all parliaments” and the seat of Britain’s democracy. The news came as our own Parliament met in Suva today. And my fellow MPs join me in sending a strong message of sympathy and solidarity to our British counterparts.

Rest assured that Fiji stands shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom to our determination to defeat the terrorist threat. Our warm friendship is rooted not only in our historical ties but in our shared values. And we stand ready to support you in any way we can.

Yours sincerely,

J.V Bainimarama

Prime Minister

