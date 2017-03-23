Tough Battle

The Vodafone Fiji soccer team during their training at Churchill Park in Lautoka today. Photo: VODAFONE FIJI MEDIA

By LUKE NACEI

New Zealand based Roy Krishna is adamant that the Vodafone Fiji soccer team is ready to deliver in their match against the New Zealand All Whites in their World Cup qualifying match to be played at the Churchill Park in Lautoka this weekend.

Krishna said the side have been up with their preparations.

“The boys have been training very well and pretty fit. I am getting used to the boys so far so good. This is not my club it is my country and it’s going to be a different atmosphere I am wearing the Fijian jumper after the games we will be team mates but on the match day it’s a different game.”

He said the team is fielded with a lot of young players who will be making their debut in this match awaited match.

“There is a lot of young boys and they will be making their debut so it will be tough for them and for us as well but yes looking forward to the games.

“When you are playing at home there is a lot of pressure and more advantage. I think we need the support of our fans to come out in numbers and get behind the boys,” he said.

Meanwhile, the naming of the team is schedule to take place at 7pm tonight at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba.

The side plays the All Whites at 1pm on Saturday at the Churchill Park in Lautoka.