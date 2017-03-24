Men to Front Court for Aggravated Robbery

Two men will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case on Wednesday morning.

The two are accused of stabbing a 43 year old taxi driver after hiring his taxi from Lautoka.

Police were alerted of the case and gave chase and managed to stop the three suspects at Saweni.

All three were arrested and questioned and one suspect was released, while the remaining two both 21 year old students have been charged with one count of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, theft and resisting arrest.

The victim remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

POLICE MEDIA CELL