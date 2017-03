14 year old Timoci Uqe. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL

Anyone with information that could help locate 14 year old Timoci Uqe is requested to call Crime Stoppers.

Timoci was reported missing on the 22nd from the ANZ National Stadium during the Tailevu Zone athletics meet.

Timoci is a student of Wainibuka Secondary School and was reported missing by a teacher.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers on 919.

POLICE MEDIA CELL