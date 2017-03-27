Musket Cove Set to Welcome World ARC Circumnavigators

This July, Musket Cove Island Resort & Marina on Malolo Lailai island will welcome 28 sailing boats of the World ARC rally to Fiji’s shores and host the fleet for a 4 day stopover as part of their circumnavigation.

Crews representing 15 nationalities will enjoy a BBQ, a Fijian Feast and an activities afternoon as well as many of the numerous activities which the resort offers.

The fleet will have sailed in excess of 7500nm to reach Musket Cove since starting their voyage from Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia in January.

A warm welcome is sure to await them from Garry Snodgrass and Joe Mar along with the team at Musket Cove who will host the round-the-world fleet during their stay.

The World ARC rally is an epic voyage around the world involving sailing yachts from 38 – 64 feet. It started from the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia in January this year and will return there next April.

Following the start, the fleet have visited Santa Marta on the Colombian coast and transited the Panama Canal. They have since crossed the Pacific Ocean calling at the Galapagos Islands, French Polynesia (including Tahiti & Bora Bora), Niue and Tonga.

The yachts and crews arrive in Fiji during June and will explore the country’s different islands until the rendezvous in Musket Cove at the beginning of July.

In total 33 boats and over 300 people will take part in World ARC 2017-18; some sailing the full 26,000 miles, others join the fleet for several stages.

With starts every year, some boats will take a year out in the Pacific and complete their circumnavigation with a subsequent edition of the rally.

The largest boat is 19.51m Sundeer 64 Atla (VGB), and the smallest is 10.72m Albin Stratus Ain’t Fancy (GER). The fleet includes 8 catamarans, 7 of which started in Saint Lucia.

World ARC is an international event, with boats sailing under the flags of 10 nations, and crews coming from more than 15 countries.

Event Manager for the Rally, Stefano Palumbo, from the rally organisers World Cruising Club commented: “Our stopover in Musket Cove is a real highlight of the Pacific region.

The marina is located on the stunning island of Malolo Lailai and in the beautiful resort settings of Musket Cove it’s the perfect place for the fleet to regroup after spending the preceding weeks cruising the remote islands of Fiji.

Musket Cove is especially welcoming of visiting yachtsman and I’d like to thank them again for hosting our fleet – we all look forward to greeting “Bula” to Musket Cove in July.”

Join the Fun! It is still possible for boats to join the World ARC fleet in Australia in late August 2017 for the Indian Ocean crossing to South Africa, and onwards to the Caribbean.

This route keeps well away from areas of hostility, and allows the participants to enjoy experiences as diverse as the remote atoll of Cocos Keeling and the great animals of South Africa.

World ARC sets sail from Saint Lucia every year and 38 yachts are set to join the next edition of the rally departing from Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia in January 2018.

Entries are also for the 2019 edition, see www.worldcruising.com/worldarc for more information.

MUSKET COVE