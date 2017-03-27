PS Calls for Strengthened Border Control

Caption: Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Mr Joshua Wycliffe at the Workshop on Developing Capacity for National Border Controls on Living Modified Organisms in PIDS. Photos: DEPTFO.

Border control and biosecurity is essential to protect our trade and agriculture sector from invasive species.

This was highlighted today by the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe at the Workshop on Developing Capacity for National Border Controls on Living Modified Organisms in Pacific Small Island Developing States in Suva.

Mr Wycliffe said our customs and biosecurity officers are our first point of contact to the movement of living modified organisms (LMOs) and thus should protect our ports of entry in every possible way.

“The key area of this workshop is building capacity amongst our regional participants to strengthen the biosecurity for our country. Our customs and border officials play an important role and have the responsibility to protect our country from what is coming in and what is going out,” PS Wycliffe said.

PS Wycliffe added that the workshop is part of the Cartagena Protocol which Fiji has ratified.

The Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is an international treaty governing the movements of living modified organisms (LMOs) resulting from modern biotechnology from one country to another. It was adopted in 2000 as a supplementary agreement to the Convention on Biological Diversity and entered into force in 2003.

Fiji is a party to CBD and also to the supplementary protocol.

As an international commitment having signed the Cartagena Protocol Fiji had drafted National Biosafety Framework in 2007 and established Biosafety Clearing House in 2012.

The Cartagena Protocol seeks to ensure that genetic modification is applied in an environmentally sound manner, making it possible to derive maximum benefit from such developments while minimizing the possible risks to the environment and to human health. The Protocol sets out principles and methodologies on how to conduct a risk assessment.

In accordance with the Protocol, GMOs subject to intentional transboundary movement must also be handled, packaged and transported under conditions of safety and be accompanied by appropriate documentation.

Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Tonga are party to the Protocol which is linked to the Convention on Biodiversity, which helps to protect Pacific communities and biodiversity from the consequences of living modified organisms.

DEPTFO