10 People Front Court Following Operation Cavuraka in Navosa and Sigatoka

A joint operation in the Navosa and Sigatoka areas has to date seen ten people produced in Court for their alleged involvement in drug related offences.

Operation Cavuraka 3 began three weeks ago and a joint team consisting of officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have been combing the rugged terrains in search of the farms.

More than 3,000 plants have been uprooted with ten people brought before the courts.

The raids were however not only focused on the cultivation of the illicit drug, but raids were also conducted in the peri-urban areas of Sigatoka.

The officers trekked for hours to cover isolated areas to ensure maximum number of persons involved were identified and brought before the courts.

We are also grateful to the support shown by village elders with the provision of horses and manpower who helped in identifying the farms.

The raids conducted in the peri-urban areas also resulted in the seizure of small amounts of hard drugs.

The success of the raids has been a result of information received from members of the public which is very encouraging. Our officers have spent the night and hours trekking the mountainous areas and the success of the raids means one less person who is able to make a living of the suffering of many others.

The war on drugs continues in many forms throughout the Divisions and we are urging members of the public to come forward and help us by sharing information on those involved in these acts.

Let’s think of our future generation as they should not be exposed to this illegal activity which can have devastating effects on everyone it comes in contact with.

ACP RUSIATE TUDRAVU

CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

POLICE MEDIA CELL