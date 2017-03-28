Dakuivuna villagers commit to mowing programme

Caption: FHH Korovou Depot Supervisor, Ulaiasi Bolalailai surrounded by the Dakuivuna village crew who have been contracted by FHHH recently to provide mowing on some sectors on the King’s Road. Photos: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

March 28, 2017. Trialed last year with the villagers of Dakuivuna in Tailevu, who have now taken over the task of mowing 1.5km of Dakuivuna Road upon advice from Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), “It’s great to see the villagers taking this on board and owning the process,” said FHH Rural East Manager, Blair Reid.

The grass and vegetation cleanup around villages falls under Fiji Roads Authority’s (FRA) rural maintenance programme and is implemented by its contractor, FHH.

“FHH has been working closely with FRA and the village with a ‘best for network and best for village’ goal with safety for the villagers and road users being a priority,” Mr Reid said.

Dakuivuna is located about 10 kilometers from Korovou Town.

While FHH will provide the signage and supervision of the site, he said, the villagers will be responsible for themselves as any other subcontractor.

“Other villages are showing interest in the programme. The same criteria as for Dakuivuna will apply and final approval from FRA will be required before the go ahead is given,” he added.

To prepare members of the Dakuivuna community, an FHH team had held awareness sessions with villagers last year on the importance of wearing personal protective equipment, identification of worksite hazards, and the correct method of operating the brush cutter.

Added Mr Reid: “It’s good to see the people of Fiji, the FRA and FHH working together toward a common goal.”

PACIFIC REACH LTD