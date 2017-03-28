Police Alert Lottery Scam

We have been informed of a scam whereby international calls and emails are being received by members of the public with regards to “Winning a Lottery”.

According to the Cyber Crime Unit, these communications are made from unknown individuals using international calling codes.

Members of the public are advised that to win a lottery, you have to take part in it. Otherwise any calls about informing you that you have won a lottery is nothing more than a bogus call.

We are also advising people not to provide personal details such as an email address and reject any unknown international calls and do not open emails from unknown senders.

We have received numerous queries regarding the matter and our advice is to be cautious when dealing with unknown callers.

ACP BIU MATAVOU

CHIEF OF INTELLIGENCE & INVESTIGATIONS

POLICE MEDIA CELL