Police Cyber Crime Investigation

An investigation is now being conducted by the Cyber Crime Unit in relation to the posting and sharing of explicit photos of young girls and women on social networking sites.

The investigation is focusing on Facebook users who are sharing the photos of women and people must be mindful of the fact that this act is a criminal offence.

We have received information that someone is offering money for the photos and once sent, it is shared with other uses and posted on closed groups.

It is an offence to trade for the purpose of distribution or public exhibition, pictures, photographs, films, or any other obscene objects, or any other object tending to corrupt morals.

The act of circulating and sharing the photos in these groups is an offence and we are now actively pursuing some information regarding those involved and we are warning those doing so to stop.

We are also urging those sending these explicit photos to refrain from doing so as it is clearly being used by certain individuals as a means of publicly ridiculing young girls and women.

Social media users must learn to exercise discretion with regards to the people they choose to interact with. It is also advisable to question the legitimacy of any social media user especially if you are not familiar with any information posted about them.

The issue of fake profiles is real, and that is why we are always advising users to be cautious at all times.

ACP BIU MATAVOU

CHIEF OF INTELLIGENCE & INVESTIGATIONS

POLICE MEDIA CELL