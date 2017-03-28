THREE YEARS IN DEVELOPMENT, LTA CONTINUES TO ROLL OUT NEW COMPUTER GENERATED ONLINE SERVICES

Caption: LTA Customer Service officer Laveti Veleilakeba services a customer using the new E-Soft application. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

LTA is introducing its expanded online services towards the end of June that will allow customers to do much of their business with the Authority on their computers in the comfort of their homes, according to LTA Chairman, Vijay Maharaj.

He said that it is part of the Authority’s computer system upgrade that has taken three years to develop. “This has already provided substantial customer service improvements and over time will effectively change the way it does business.”

Its online services already offer a range of customer information that includes infringement citations, registration and license expiry dates, fee calculator, vehicle registration data and application status.

To access the online services, customers should pick up a registration form from an LTA Customer Service Centre, or download from www.lta.com.fj Complete the form and return it to the Centre.

“Once the form is completed it will be processed with confirmation through email that the customer is now registered online,” he said.

Mr. Maharaj said that customers are receiving another significant benefit from the upgrade.

“All Customer Service Centre computers have been programmed to now provide instant information about customer concerns with the same consistent, standardized answers no matter if the questions are being asked in Savusavu or Lautoka.

“Previously it was up to the customer service officer to provide the answers relying on memory, guide books or their supervisor and this could cause confusion.

“The result? Clear consistent answers, shortened waiting time, and instant information about applications.”

The expanded online services, once fully operational at the end of June will allow customers to:

Organize online booking and payment for vehicle inspection

Renew their registration,

Make their TIN payments

Application for PSV permit

Booking for DDC online

Learners permit application

Renewal of drivers license only

PACIFIC REACH LTD