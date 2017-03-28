UniFiji Donates Carousel to Lautoka Hospital

March 16, 2017. The University of Fiji through Umanand Prasad School of Medicine (UPSM) donated an Xray Viewing Carousel to the Lautoka Hospital worth $2000FJD.

Speaking at the event, Ms Shirley Sangita Prasad, Marketing and Public Relations Officer said that X-ray board was presented as a compliment to Lautoka Hospital.

“We present an X-ray view box through Umanand Prasad of School of Medicine as our compliment to Lautoka Hospital. The X-ray view box is worth $2000FJD which includes duty and installation.

The University of Fiji appreciates the generosity of the Medical Superintendent and the staff of the hospital for accommodating and assisting our Umanand Prasad School of Medicine students during their clinical studies at the hospital,” she said.

Professor Frederick Merchant of UPSM, the person who initiated the donation said he was very happy to donate the equipment and that it would be useful for the hospital.

“This carousel will be used by various departments and general staff primarily in the Central Staff Meeting Room. Currently there is no available functioning general use mobile x-ray viewing unit,” he explained.

The event was attended by various staff as well as interns at the Lautoka Hospital.

The Vice-Chancellor and the University also acknowledge and thank Professor Merchant for facilitating this important machine to Lautoka Hospital.

UNIFIJI