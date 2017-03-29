FIJI AND WORLD ORGANISATION FOR ANIMAL HEALTH TO PURSUE 5-YEAR PLAN TO IMPROVE VETERINARY SERVICES

Caption – Left to Right: Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises, Mr David Kolitagane, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji chairman, Mr Ajith Kodagoda, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Riyaz Khan, Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, World Organisation for Animal Health – Performance of Veterinary Services Technical Expert, Dr Julia Punderson, Minister for Health & Medical Services, Mrs Rosy Akbar, Minister for Agriculture, Mr Inia Seruiratu and Dr Niksa Barisic. Photo: DEPTFO.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has successfully completed it gap analysis mission to identify key issues in improving Fiji’s veterinary services and technical competency to confront a wide-range of food security issues, and is working with the Fijian Government to develop a five-year strategic plan to address these issue-areas.

This announcement was made following a meeting between an OIE technical team and the Attorney-General and Minister for Public Enterprises, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The OIE technical team consisted of Dr. Julia W. Punderson and Dr. Niksa Barisic. The meeting also included the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Hon. Rosie Akbar, the Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Inia Seruiratu, and the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji CEO, Mr. Xavier Riyaz Khan, and Chairman, Mr. Agith Kodagoda.

At the meeting, the Attorney-General outlined the Fijian Government’s plan to improve livestock development and trade, veterinary public health and animal health. He also discussed ongoing efforts to streamline and modernise legislation to improve veterinary services.

The OIE agreed to begin development on a five-year strategic plan outlining how the Fijian Government and the OIE can cooperate to advance the priorities put forward by the Attorney-General and move Fiji’s veterinary service offerings more in line with international best practices. The plan will help improve Fiji’s technical competency to combat zoonotic diseases, reduce residues in bringing food from farm to table and mitigate antimicrobial resistance in line with the internationally accepted One Health Approach.

The Attorney-General welcomed the commitment from the OIE and stressed the importance of high-quality veterinary services and food security for the economies of small island developing states (SIDS).

“As is often the case for SIDS, the success of the Fijian economy relies heavily on maintaining secure pathways with our trading partners. Our work with the OIE will improve the health of our animals in Fiji and maintain high standards for our food products – and that will guarantee greater food security and continued economic prosperity for the Fijian people,” he said.

DEPTFO