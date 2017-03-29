TRAINING PROMPTS REHABILITATION PROGRESS

Caption: Carpentry Training begins theoretically for youths at Namaeikai village. Photos: DEPTFO.

More than 60 youths of the district of Tokaimalo in Ra are attending a week-long carpentry training course at Namaveikai Village.

The training is organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Technical College of Fiji.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou while opening the training said that through this needs-based training or assistance, Government is delivering to members of the public, especially the young people, a means to create a sustainable livelihood.

“The skills you will acquire will help you and your community rebuild your homes and lives, and if you are innovative, a small group of carpenters can be formed as a company,” Minister Tuitubou said.

“Government wishes to provide such skills not only for you to empower yourselves with some skills, but that you may also find employment and if possible to create employment for other youths.”

Youth trainees from 10 villages of the Tokaimalo district will be building houses this week as part of their practical training.

Tokaimalo district rep to the provincial council, Peni Ravoka said, “close to 500 homes were destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Winston last year and so far, only eight new houses have been built as replacements.”

“This training will really speed up the re-building of many more houses since most materials are readily available.

“There is a lack of skilled carpenters in Tokaimalo and we are grateful to the ministry for meeting our needs through supporting this training,” Mr Ravoka said.

Minister Tuitubou also congratulated three female trainees for their participation “since it is a male-dominated trade.”

“Several females attended a similar training in Koro and completed it successfully. There are also countless women carpenters in other countries so I encourage you to prove yourselves and show the men that you can also become a builder,” Minister Tuitubou said.

DEPTFO