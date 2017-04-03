$130,000 ASSISTANCE TO FCLC FOR FARMERS

(L-R) FCLC chairman Simon Cole; Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Jitendra Singh; New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture (CANC) president Gerard Pasco; Charge de Mission for CANC Francois Japiot; and FCLC CEO Jiu Daunivalu. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) has received a $130,000 in assistance from the New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture to aid in the ongoing rehabilitation of FCLC farmers affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The donation focused on farmers living in the Ra, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Bua, Cakaudrove, Macuata, Rewa and Taveuni areas.

“The money will be used to purchase farm materials that the farmers have identified as essential for their immediate needs,” according to FCLC CEO Jiu Daunivalu, who is organising the distribution.

The financial assistance grew out of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber and FCLC. Comprised of farmers and agricultural technicians, the Chamber of Agriculture supports the economic growth of commodity agriculture in New Caledonia.

“We are grateful to the Chamber of Agriculture for their support not only financially, but technically. They bring over 100 years of experience in commercial farming and their knowledge has already benefitted the Council,” said Mrs Daunivalu.

According to the Chargé de Mission for the Regional Technical Cooperation for the Network of Chambers of Agriculture in the Pacific, François Japiot, “We are pleased to provide this assistance to FCLC and I believe the sustainable funding mechanism is a key issue for the Council to be sure that tomorrow there will be a pool of funds to develop projects. Secondly, you need time and agriculture is an industry that needs time to be structured.”

FCLC, mandated by Government to develop the commercial arm of agriculture, is made up of 12 commodity associations that includes Grazing Livestock (sheep, goats, beef cattle), Dalo, Yaqona, Cocoa, Rice, Fiji Foods Exporters Association, Ginger, Pigs, Beekeepers, Fruits and Vegetables, Organics and Copra.