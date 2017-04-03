Marriott Momi Bay Finally Opens

The Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay boasts 114 luxurious Bure Villas, including 22 unique over-water Bure Villas like the ones pictured above. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

The making of Momi Bay Resort has really been a long journey but as it’s true for all good things, it takes time.

Momi was a hugely ambitious project but was later set abandoned in 2007 following the collapse of ill-fated New Zealand finance company Bridgecorp, which was the original developer of the project.

Many investors, local contractors of the project suffered heavy losses and so did most Fijians because of the substantial investment in this project of the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), our country’s national superannuation fund.

In 2010, Government stepped in to save the Momi Bay Resort project with an outlay of $150 million in an effort to stem the losses of FNPF which was exposed to Momi Bay.

On November 2014, the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama officially launched the Momi Bay Resort redevelopment project and welcomed Fletcher Building as a construction partner.

The redevelopment project commenced in November 2014 with an estimated construction cost of around $200 million.

Many wondered if there was life after death for Momi which was to have been the biggest resort development in Fiji and the South Pacific.

Fortunately, the answer is yes.

In January after 10 long years, FNPF proudly announced in a press statement the successful completion of construction works at Fiji’s newest international luxury 250-room, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

FNPF’s Chief Operating Officer, Jaoji Koroi said the project has been completed under budget and within adjusted program culminating in the resort pre-opening last Monday with the official opening set for this Saturday (April 8).

Resort Features

The resort features 136 contemporary Deluxe rooms and 114 luxurious Bure Villas, including 22 unique over-water Bure Villas with direct lagoon access.

All rooms and Bure Villas come with a private balcony or terrace and extensive views of the pool, lagoon or ocean.

The resort boasts three large swimming pools, a Spa and three intriguing destination restaurants & bars.

For destination weddings or business groups, the resort offers a state of the art Grand Salon Ballroom and large pre-function and outdoor space.

Management Contract

Mr. Koroi said FNPF was fortunate to have secured a management contract with internationally renowned hotel brand, Marriott International, Inc. to manage the resort for the Fund.

Marriott is a leading global lodging company with more than 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories, reporting revenues of more than $17 billion in fiscal year 2016.

It was founded by J. Willard and Alice Marriott and guided by family leadership for nearly 90 years, the company is headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. in Bethesda, Maryland, United States.

The company has appointed, Silvano Dressino as General Manager of the resort. Mr. Dressino has been with the company for 21 years.

He started with Marriott in 1996 as assistant to the regional public relations manager at the Marriott Regional Office in Eschborn, Germany.

Before taking up this new appointment, Mr. Dressino was interim general manager at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

Final Touches

Mr. Dressino said the construction process was now completed with just some final touches left to be carried out.

“What’s left as you can see are some final touches, landscaping because as you know about a month ago we had heavy flooding and that caused some delay in the works, we had to improve the drainage system so that’s why landscaping is a bit behind and putting the final touches, sofas, the chairs and unpacking the sun loungers, cleaning up getting ready and fixing some minor defects,” Mr. Dressino said.

Staff

The resort has employed 300 people.

“Right now we started a little bit lower around 300 but of course when we get into the high season by July we will gradually be grading up and getting into 350 depending I guess on when we’ll well get busier. Maybe next year we’ll get into 400, let’s see how it goes,” Mr. Dressino said.

Market

Resort Director of Sales & Marketing, Michelle Scott said the resort has already received a lot of interest both locally and internationally.

“We’ve seen tremendous pick up from within our local market and also from the Australian and New Zealand market. We’ve also noticed to pick up from the US market as well and some spots in Asia,” Ms. Scott said.

She said the hotel is currently offering a special rate for its local customers especially for the next three months.

“It’s all about welcoming Fijians into the resort as well,” Ms. Scott said.

She said they’ve had an amazing engagement over the internet.

“The Facebook engagement, the digital engagement is amazing, we posted our first offer locally and it had over 91,000 views, it had over 3,500 clicked through for the offer. So we’re really seeing such a demand in that local market,” Ms. Scott said.

Next Plan

Mr. Dressino said their next plan is creating wow customer moments.

“Creating memory, making customers happy that they go on Facebook and social media and they say what a stunning place. Not only a beautiful resort but also has a beautiful service with great food,”

“So that’s our mission which is as challenging as to open it but given the beauty of the island and given the beauty of the resort itself it should be an easy one,” he said.

Mr. Dressino said they also have a lot of expansion plans.

“But I don’t have the numbers in my head but there are a lot of opportunities, a lot of new projects coming up in Australia but also in Oceania and stay tuned for Fiji,” Mr. Dressino said.

Benefits on Fiji’s Economy

Meanwhile, Mr. Koroi said the benefits of this investment on Fiji’s economy, both during development phase and at operational is significant.

“The project has boosted the growth in the construction industry. It generated over 400 new employment opportunities during construction and will create an additional 500 jobs when the hotel is in full operation,” he said.

Mr. Koroi said a significant number of employment opportunities and economic activities were also generated in the economy of Fiji by sub-contractors who would be involved in the project.

“The flow-on effect of this project to the local economy will be enormous. The Resort Hotel presents a number of opportunities for the use of Fijian products, including timber like mahogany, pine, furniture and fittings manufactured in Fiji,”

“When the hotel opens, opportunities are created for the purchase of local farm produce, food and beverages, garments manufactured in Fiji and many other Fiji manufactured products or products produced in Fiji,” he said.

Mr. Koroi said the resort will also create significant direct and indirect opportunities for number of other industries and businesses, including air transport, and particularly to Fiji Airways and Airport Fiji Limited, tour operators, leisure and tourist activities, duty free and tourist outlets and general shopping activities Handicrafts and souvenirs, Restaurants and entertainment centers and Cultural programmes and activities.