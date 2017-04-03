Namaka Police Station Vehicle Inspection

Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL

The Western Division Police Commander (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marika Kotoisuva made his first official vehicle inspection on Saturday (01/04/17) at Namaka Police Station.

The first vehicle inspection was intended for the West South West which saw stations like Navosa, Sigatoka, Nadi, Namaka, Border, Sabeto and Lautoka Police Station present their vehicles before the Division Police Commander.

With his intention of Operation readiness, SSP Marika said it was his responsibilities to ensure that the Division is always ready to counter any situation.

“With any situation, this will be an important resource, our vehicles so it is important that we keep it in good condition at all times,” said SSP Marika.

The Police Divisional head said he will personally be conducting monthly vehicle inspections.

Drivers were reminded about the warning issued by the Commissioner of Police in regards to Police vehicles and he has urged all drivers to be more responsible while driving.

“With the new vehicles allocated to us in addition to the ones we have, I want our response time to improve and there can be no more excuses as to why we attend to any matter late”.

“We have the resources but we are still making that excuse and members of the public don’t deserve that and you know the Commissioner’s stand on that ” said SSP Marika.

West North West will have its vehicle inspection on Sunday (02/04/17) at Tavua and this will be for Ba, Tavua, Vatukoula, Nadarivatu, Rakiraki and Nalawa Police Stations.

