Police House to House Visit in Tavua

There was a bit of a hype when members of the public saw Police officers making house to house visitations in the Tavua areas.

Many thought it was an exercise linked to an operation however it was part of Police responsibilities in trying to familiarize themselves with members of their communities.

Officer in Charge of Tavua Policing District (OCPD/Tavua) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lepani Liga said this exercise was crucial as it gave them an opportunity to update their information regarding the people they serve in their area of operations.

“This was also a chance to meet people who have just moved in to the area, get to know members of the communities and also opportunity for us to learn about our shortfalls from them,” said ASP Liga.

The exercise was also an opportunity for the Tavua Police personnel to solve some of the cases that have been pending from last year.

“With the assistance we received from the people we visited we gathered enough information to arrest five people who were charged for cow theft and they have already been produced in court,” said ASP Liga.

Awareness on the need to properly secure properties was done inl ight of anticipated movements.

“Most homes will be vacant because of the various religious commitments for our fellow Hindu communities so this was a perfect time for us to inform them on how best they can secure their properties before they leave.”

They will also use the information gathered to patrol the most vulnerable areas.

POLICE MEDIA CELL