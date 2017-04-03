Rock Wall To Strengthen Tabia Bridge Approach

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew work on the Tabia Bridge. Photo: SUPPLIED

Tabia Bridge, the only access linking close to 15 villages along the western coastline of Natewa Bay to Saqani and Savusavu Town in Vanua Levu is undergoing urgent strengthening work by a Fulton Hogan Hiways crew.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance programme to provide access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Straddling the Tabia River, the 25metre, single-lane bridge is located along the Natewa West Coast Road, 10km from the Hibiscus Highway.

“The approach to the bridge from the Saqani side has been eroded by numerous flooding events. While we are widening the approach for the safety of motorists and pedestrians, we’re also building a permanent retaining rock wall on the upstream end of the bridge,” said FHH Savusavu Depot Manager, Solomone Nabete.

The scouring and loss of material from bridge foundations and approaches caused by flood waters, added Mr Nabete, “are major concerns for bridge repairs in the North.”

Josua Camaiwai of Malake Village in Natewa, said “I, like many other drivers, feel safe using the bridge now, even in heavy rain.”