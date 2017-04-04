FIJI’S FILM INDUSTRY GROWING

The Kula Awards has grown from strength to strength and has become an important extra-curricular creative arts avenue for schools in Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Hon. Faiyaz Koya while launching the 2017 Kula Awards in Suva today.

Minister Koya said the future of the film industry is bright with a total of 56 film productions shot in Fiji last year out of which 8 major productions were budgeted at $135million.

“The productions brought an estimated $43million directly into the Fijian economy and generated $120 million in new economic activities. The Kula Awards with assistance from Film Fiji aims to develop and grow the audio visual industry in the country,” Minister Koya said.

Minister Koya added that the Kula Awards gives students the opportunity to learn more about and gain experience in the creative arts industry.

The Awards night is a two day program scheduled for the end of July and will have two categories this year. One of the categories is the School’s Film Competition where students in secondary schools can submit a 5 minute film in any genre vetted by Film Fiji while the Open Category Film Competition is targeted at amateur filmmakers who have left school. There will also be a Kula Dance Competition and a Kula Art Competition.

Film Fiji chief executive officer, Mr Dallas Foon said they have registered 24 schools so far.

“As the Kula Awards enters its second decade, we will be raising the bar with more training and introducing more categories for students to compete for expanding the competition and improving the skills,” Mr Foon said.

