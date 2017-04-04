Te Nana Rates Fijians

Former New Zealand 7s captain and World Rugby commentator Karl Te Nana said Fiji have some much needed firepower back in their squad with the likes of Jasa Veremalua and Isake Katonibau.

Te Nana made this comments while speaking to World Rugby yesterday.”Fiji have always done extremely well in Hong Kong over a long period. I’ve faced them on many occasions here, won some and lost some but they find another gear in Hong Kong,” Te Nana said.

He said “Also a note that their coach Gareth Baber knows the ins and outs of Hong Kong and he’ll be very motivated to get a win.They will again be very tough to beat and not a team you want to be drawn against in the pool stages of the tournament.

With South Africa being the series leader Te Nana said the side is good and consistent.

“South Africa have been a strength this year because they are consistently good but also because they have a great squad. No team can play the whole year with the same starting seven players. I see this as a real strength of theirs. Yes, they lose a couple of great playmakers but they still have Branco du Preez and Cecil Afrika who are equally as lethal. And also they have the premier coach on the circuit at the moment in Neil Powell,” he said.