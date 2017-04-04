Te Nana Rates Fijians

He said “Also a note that their coach Gareth Baber knows the ins and outs of Hong Kong and he’ll be very motivated to get a win.They will again be very tough to beat and not a team you want to be drawn against in the pool stages of the tournament.
With South Africa being the series leader Te Nana said the side is good and consistent.
“South Africa have been a strength this year because they are consistently good but also because they have a great squad. No team can play the whole year with the same starting seven players. I see this as a real strength of theirs. Yes, they lose a couple of great playmakers but they still have Branco du Preez and Cecil Afrika who are equally as lethal. And also they have the premier coach on the circuit at the moment in Neil Powell,” he said.