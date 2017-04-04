Vuci South Road receives an upgrade

Vuci South Road upgraded. Photo: SUPPLIED

Road work has begun on Vuci South Road in Nausori that will see the thoroughfare being stabilised, drainage cleared, and extra height added to the existing road to alleviate issues associated with flooding, says Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Stabilising Foreman, Inia Hughes.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance programme to provide access to the Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.

“For about a decade now, the drainage has never been excavated or cleaned, and often when there is heavy rain, the road gets flooded,” he said.

“These residents have to use a longer, alternative route to reach the communities inside the road whenever the road becomes inaccessible due to flooding,” Mr Hughes added.

Work on Vuci South Road will involve “raising the road by 200 millimeters to give it extra height, which will allow water to flow easily off the surface of the road and into the drains. We’re also stabilising a stretch of about 555 meters,” he said.

A crew of seven FHH workmen will also clear the drainage off sedimentary build-up and replace the existing culverts with bigger ones to improve the flow of water.

“FRA had previously identified safety “black spots” on this road and have been developing a plan for some time to resolve as many of the issues as possible,” said FHH Maintenance and Operations Manager, Patrick Keenan.

“When the pavement and drainage works are complete, some minor safety works such as speed humps, signage and line-marking improvements will also be tied in. We are pleased to be given the opportunity to make some tangible changes in this neighbourhood to improve safety, pavement strength and drainage on and around this stretch of road,” he added.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance, Aram Goes, said that the community can assist the efforts put in place now by ensuring that property owners construct proper culverts that allow for the continuous flow of water.

“The Fiji Roads Authority, in trying to improve the road network, is available to assist property owners in ensuring they comply with standards set by the Authority, including correct culvert sizes,” said Mr Goes.

“Those property owners constructing driveways that encroach the road reserve must seek assistance from the Fiji Roads Authority. Our findings on Vuci South Road have revealed that some properties have undersize culverts, contributing to the water dispersing on the road,” he added.

Mr Goes said that members of the public can always contact Fiji Roads Authority to find out about the requirements for constructing driveways or access into their properties.