WATER DISRUPTION NOTICE

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Naboutini, Sabeto, Nadi that water supply is currently disrupted until 2pm (04/04).

Areas Affected Include;

• Naboutini Rd

• Waimilika

• Narend Singh Rd

• BN Singh Shop

• All the areas nearby

The interruption in supply is a result of repair works on a burst main at Naboutini, Sabeto.

The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 3pm (04/04).

We apologise for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj