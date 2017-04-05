BLK to open in Namaka

BLK Director Commercial and Marketing, Liga Gukisuva. Photo: FACEBOOK.

By LUKE NACEI

Beyond Limits Known, or popularly known BLK is set to open a new outlet in Namaka this Saturday.

BLK Director Commercial and Marketing, Liga Gukisuva said there is a high demand with their products which has required them to open their fourth retail shop for their Nadi customers.

“We need the retail presence to facilitate the requirements and also Nadi being the centre of our tourism industry, its only proper that we open a retail outlet in Namaka to cater for the international and domestic market,” Mr Gukisuva said.

He said the opening of their new outlet will enable the people of Nadi to purchase their needed items right at their door step.

“We are bringing our world renowned products to your door step at a very affordable price, our items will be selling for as low as $10 and we will also be rewarding selected customers during the course of the day,’ Mr Gukisuva said.

He added they we’re truly blessed to be the brand of choice by the people of Fiji when it comes to sports apparel.

“Apart from the many international types of apparel we will also be selling official t-shirts for Queen Victoria School, Jasper Williams High School, Adi Cakobau School and Ratu Navula College,” Mr Gukisuva said.

BLK has outlets in Labasa, World Harvest Centre, Kinoya and Opposite Sukuna Park in Suva.

The program will start proper with the police band leading the march from TLTB all the way to the shop location.

The Minister for Youth and Sports will be the chief guest.

BLK has also prepared a mini carnival to celebrate the opening.

“We will have the team from community police to drive their awareness campaign and the Ministry of Health will be conducting free health check. Coca Cola will also be sampling their products to the public,” said Mr Gukisuva.

BLK is also inviting the general public join in the celebration of the official opening.

Mr Gukisuva said they have great deals and never before low prices to ensure that every customer that walk into our shop walk out with a BLK product.

“Our apparels not only give you that cool appeal they are made to last and made for those competitive moments,” he said.

The shop will open 9am – 6pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am – 2pm Saturdays.

Mr Gukisuva said they also take customized orders for sports teams, corporate organization and social clubs.

“You dream it, we produce it at a very affordable rate,” he added.