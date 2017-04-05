WAF Signs MOA With Mobile Companies For SMS Service

(L-R) Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Ronald Prasad, WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai and Digicel Fiji Head of Commercial Residential Segment, Ms Charlotte Taylor after the MOU signing at WAF boardroom. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) yesterday with Fiji’s two mobile companies Vodafone Fiji Limited and Digicel that will allow WAF customers to receive free Short Message Service (SMS) bill notifications on their mobile phones.

The SMS service will be available to all WAF customers and there is no fee required to register for the service.

“Under this initiative, customers who sign up for the mobile billing service will receive three free alerts each time the customer’s water bill is generated,” said WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai.

“These SMS notifications will be real-time alerts and WAF will be paying for all the charges. Customers will receive the SMS whether or not they have credit in their phone,” he added.

The first SMS will consist of the customer’s account number, amount due and when the bill is due. The second SMS will be a reminder alert that will be sent five days before the due date of the bill, while the third and final SMS will be a disconnection alert that will be sent to customers on the date the bill is due to be paid.

“In addition to this, WAF will also be communicating water disruption and planned shutdown notices to its registered customers through the SMS service. Customers will also be able to make bill payments through Vodafone’s M-PAiSA, Digicel’s mobile money, internet banking, WAF agents (Post Fiji and Carpenters Fiji) or directly at WAF customer care centres,” Mr Ravai added.

“This MOA marks a significant step in terms of enhancing customer services at Water Authority of Fiji. We continue to explore horizons to give a better value to our customers and we have seen in the past, people complaining about being not notified of disconnections, not receiving their bills.

“Statistics show that people own more mobiles than toilets in the world, so it was very important for us to look at a solution to notify our customers with bill alerts and hopefully broadcast disruption notices and burst mains can also be a service that will be utilised under these platforms,” said Mr Ravai.

“Our customers are out there and they have the choice of choosing which service provider to use, we do not dictate that to them but, they have a common denominator, they all need water, they are all WAF customers. It is good that we have this partnership with Vodafone and Digicel,” he added.

Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Ronald Prasad said that “we are all in agreement that this is a fantastic move to connect with customers and this is something that has been used by many of our corporate customers in terms of engaging with their customers. Statistics show that SMS is very effective because as soon as you receive an SMS you are more compelled to take out your phone and read the SMS, so it is quite effective in terms of providing that reach to customers.”

Digicel Fiji’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Darren McLean said “this collaboration enables customers all across Fiji to be up to date with important information and updates from WAF. Digicel is happy to leverage our strong rural reach to assist WAF.”

Meanwhile, registered customers will receive SMS notifications only on the mobile numbers they have registered with either Vodafone, Digicel or Inkk.

Registration for the SMS service may be done at any WAF customer care office.

Customers may contact the following for further information: Telephone 3346777 or 5777 for Vodafone and Inkk users or email contact@waf.com.fj

Source: WAF