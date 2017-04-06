FCLC Assist Livestock Farmers

President of the New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture, Gerard Pasco (front row, third from left), and the Chargé de Mission for the Regional Technical Cooperation for the Network of Chambers of Agriculture in the Pacific, François Japiot (third from right) present fencing material to grazing livestock farmers at the Nadiyata Cattle Farm in Vatutu, Nadi. Photo: SUPPLIED.

More than 20 selected grazing livestock farmers in Bua and the Western division, who were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston, have received fencing material from the Fiji Crop and Livestock (FCLC), to help in the rehabilitation of their farms.

The purchase of supplies was made possible by a $130,000 in assistance from New Caledonia’s Chamber of Agriculture, to assist in FCLC’s cyclone relief work.

Among the farmers that benefitted was Jonathan Smith, a sheep and goat herder from Nasarawaqa in Bua, who received two rolls of fence wire that “will be used to fence off specially planted paddocks for my herd of 150 sheep and 30 goats.”

“I believe FCLC plays a key role for its members because they are the voice of the farmers in the national arena, and I would recommend other farmers to join the Council to help develop this important organisation,” added Mr Smith.

FCLC CEO Jiu Daunivalu said the money received from the Chamber of Agriculture “is an endorsement of the importance of FCLC’s efforts for the farmers. We are grateful not only for the financial assistance, but for their excellent advice. We have signed an MOU with the organisation to provide technical assistance as well as investigate mutual projects where both of our bodies can benefit.”

Grazing livestock (sheep, goats, cattle) is among 12 commodity associations that comprise the Council and also include dalo, yaqona, cocoa, ginger, rice, Fiji Foods Exporters Association, pigs, beekeepers, fruit and vegetable, organics, and copra. Close to 30,000 farmers are now members of FCLC.