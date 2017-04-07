Carpenters Finance Opens Sigatoka Business Centre

Director WR Carpenters (SP) Group and General Manager Carpenters Finance Mr. Alok Mishra (center) with Sigatoka Town Council CEO Tulsi Ram and Mr Kennedy. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

The long hours of travelling for the people of Sigatoka are now no more thanks to Carpenters Finance, a division of Carpenters Fiji Limited for expanding their business to Sigatoka.

The business centre will now help assist a wide range of financial products and services to the people of Sigatoka.

This is the ninth business centre that has been opened. Carpenters Finance had previously opened eight other business centres and has three regional offices and 14 outlets in Fiji covering all major towns and cities.

“Residents of Sigatoka do not need to go all the way to Lautoka or Nadi to experience professional service, friendly staff and accessibility to all their range of products,” said General Manager Carpenters Finance Alok Mishra.

“We feel that we have the right mix of financial products that will largely assist the people of Sigatoka in improving the standard of living. Our Financial products like Hire Purchase, Personal Loan, Auto Finance, Home Improvement, SME Loan, MoneyLink and Travel Finance will give that opportunity to our loyal customers in Sigatoka for which they have been waiting for years.”

Mr Mishra said customer accessibility has always been one of Carpenters Finance goals and this was seen with the opening of the new Sigatoka Business Centre.

He said plans are in works for more business center has to reach all Carpenters Finance customers in Fiji.

“With values like friendly customer service, quality processing, quick approvals, and competitive rates Carpenters Finance aims to provide ease of service and convenience to customers Fiji wide.”

Mr. Mishra expressed his happiness that finally our plans come to fruition in Sigatoka.

“We have been planning on opening a business centre in Sigatoka for a while now as there is significant growth in our customer base in Sigatoka,” he added.

Sigatoka Town Council chief executive officer Tulsi Ram said the new centre is a huge boost for the people of Sigatoka.

“I am honoured to be here and being this privileged. I am happy on behalf of the customers and the people of Sigatoka that we you have thought to expand your business which is a good sign for the people of Sigatoka,” Mr Ram said.