Fiji win Hong Kong Sevens in style

The Vodafone Fijian 7s team after wining the Hong Kong 7s tournament. Photo: WORLD RUGBY

Fiji beat South Africa 22-0 at the Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and claimed their first tournament victory of the season.

The Olympic Champions, unbeaten all weekend, scored four tries in the final as a weekend of pulsating rugby came to a thrilling end on Sunday. The result means Fiji jump to second place in the rankings ahead of England while the Blitzboks remain on top with three tournaments left this season.

Fijian coach Gareth Baber admitted his team were happy to finally get a tournament win under their belts: “With the quality of players we have here I’m very aware that we should be winning Cups. I’m also aware that Ben (Ryan – fomer coach) did a great job and that we needed to keep the pressure on South Africa at the top of the table. I knew they could do it – it was just a matter of time before we could get it done.”

Meanwhile, Spain secured their spot on next season’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after beating Germany 12-7 in the World Rugby series qualifier final at the Hong Kong stadium. Scotland won the Challenge Trophy while Australia claimed bronze after beating USA.

WORLD RUGBY