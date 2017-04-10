Kolinisau Dedicates Win to Fijian Children

By LUKE NACEI

The Vodafone Fijians 7s rugby team hat trick 22 nil victory against South Africa in Hong Kong was dedicated to all Fijian children.

Captain Kolinisau while being interviewed said: “Its palm Sunday back at home. For all the children back at home this is for you guys, this is for our families and we want to thank our sponsors Vodafone Fiji.”

Kolinisau said the game against South Africa was tough and acknowledged the boys for the job well done.

“South Africa was a good side we were not focussing on winning the tournament three times. I am glad that the boys were up to par and everybody did their job,” he said.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving us strength to win the tournament, we always say that no matter what is happening it does not change our faith in the Lord and without him we wouldn’t have achieved what we had achieved here today.”

Fiji has now won the Hong Kong title for the third year in a row.

In the series points table, South Africa still leads with 145 points, Fiji has moved to second spot on 122 points while England slips to third with 116 points.

Meanwhile, Fiji has been top seeded in Pool A with Canada, Russia and Hong Kong in the Singapore Sevens next weekend. Pool B has South Africa, England, Japan and France.

Australia, Kenya, Argentina and Samoa are in Pool C while Pool D has USA, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

.