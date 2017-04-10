Marriott Resort Officially Opens

Tui Nalolo Ratu Kini Vosailagi and the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after the unveiling of the plaque at the the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

Twelve years of hard work and sacrifice has finally paid off for the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay having opened for business on April 8th.

And the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is pleased with Fiji’s continued growth in the tourism industry.

“And as of today, our tourism industry is even stronger. This official opening has been highly anticipated and it’s safe to say that this new resort is worthy of all the excitement. But what we don’t see when we look at these top notch amenities, is the vast amount of work necessary to make it all happen,” Mr Bainimarama said.

“Today, what was once a stain on Fiji’s reputation is a shining jewel on top of the crown of our tourism industry. Today is a proud day a day of celebration that shows how far we have come as a nation.

He said for the Fijian people, the resort and the facility represents opportunity.

“We have indeed come quite a long way. My Government’s unprecedented reforms for Fiji have brought our economy seven straight years of sustained economic growth and the tourism sector has been a key driver of that prosperity,”

The Resort contains 250 rooms, including 22 open-water bure villas over Fiji’s first-ever man-made lagoon. It has three swimming pools, top of the line restaurants and exceptional views looking out over the lagoon and the ocean.

Mr Bainimarama said the massive project took nearly 700 hardworking men and women to make the resort a reality.

“So already, this project has given hundreds of our people the chance to gain invaluable experience as part of an international development project passing on skills they will carry with them their entire careers,”

“And when this resort is at peak capacity, it will bring 400 new jobs to Fiji and that doesn’t even include the job opportunities for tour operators, duty free shops, beverage suppliers, the handicraft vendors, the fruit sellers on the high way, and all the other Fijian enterprises that grow alongside our tourism industry,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked all the respective organisations for their effort and hard work.

“I’d like to take some time to recognise the organisations that made this all possible, the FNPF Board, and in particular the Chairman Mr Ajith Kodagoda, for their work rehabilitating this investment. Under Mr Kodagoda’s leadership, the FNPF has been reformed to make it an internationally recognised superannuation fund that has strong and transparent governance procedures which guarantees our and our children’s pension funds.

“The Marriot International who have marked their foray into Fiji with this new resort. We are very glad to have you in Fiji. And the construction partner, Fletcher’s Building Limited who have proved themselves reliable through this entire process.

“I want to thank the Vanua Nalolo, our landowners and the wider Momi community. You’ve seen first-hand this project started, abandoned, and restarted again. You’ve endured the false promises and countless disruptions to your way of life before we came in with the new vision and support to this project. But today, your patience has been rewarded,” he added.