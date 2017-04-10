Nasoko Awarded Player of the Final

By LUKE NACEI

Vodafone Fijians 7s Kalione Nasoko was in tears of joy after being awarded the HSBC Player of the Final at the Hong Kong 7s.

Nasoko was very impressive in his games and displayed great rugby skills.

The Yasawa native scored two tries in the final as Fiji beat South Africa 22 nil.

He said the win to him was very special as this was his first in Hong Kong.

“I want to thank the Almighty for giving me the strength and the courage to be able to play in the big finals this since it is the first time for me and I am so happy and it is very special,” Kalione said.

“I can say to today that I am one of the proudest Fijian Sevens team member.”

Meanwhile, Fiji has been top seeded in Pool A with Canada, Russia and Hong Kong in the Singapore Sevens next weekend. Pool B has South Africa, England, Japan and France.

Australia, Kenya, Argentina and Samoa are in Pool C while Pool D has USA, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.