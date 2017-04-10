Nasole Road now sealed to prolong life

Resealing work underway on Nasole Road in Nasinu. Photo: SUPPLIED

Work on Nasole Road that runs through the densely populated residential area of the Nasole community has been completed by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance programme to provide improved road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Stabilisation and sealing work was urgently needed to improve the road that was gravel-based and was barely passable when it rained, according to FHH Sealing Manager, Jimmy Blair.

“More than 1,400 square metres of surface were sealed that has now resulted in a safe and smooth surface for the drivers,” he said.

Nasole resident, 17-year-old teenager Kalivati Katalau said he welcomes the newly coated asphalt on Nasole Road that runs through his neighbourhood because, “when it rains now I don’t have to worry about a soggy road and on dry days when I leave for school each morning, I know that my uniform will not be covered in dust”.