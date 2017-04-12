3 World Rallies, 60 Super Yachts

An aerial view of the Port Denarau Marina. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

The Port Denarau Marina is looking forward to a record breaking year in 2017.

With three world rallies, 700 super yachts and yachts expected in Fiji this year, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Nigel Skeggs said it was very encouraging.

“Fiji averages around 600 super yachts and yachts visiting Fiji every year. With the extra yachts coming through the various rallies and looking at our pre-bookings we are hopeful that 2017 will see around 700 yachts visit our shores in total,” Mr Skeggs said.

For 2017 super yacht season, he said they’ve received above average inquiries and bookings for super yachts coming to Fiji.

“In 2014 we had a record 54 super yacht arrive and we are expecting to break this record in 2017 with approximately 60 super yachts due to visit our shores,”

“With an average spend in excess of $370,000 per super yacht that visits Fiji this is a great sign for the economy and our reputation as an incredible ‘must visit’ destination,” Mr Skeggs said.

He said the three world rallies coming in this year were the Oyster Rally, ARC World Rally and the Island Cruising Association (ICA) Pacific Rally.

Oyster Yachts are an exclusive European brand of yachts that brings their owners together to cruise around the world as a group over a two year period.

“The Oyster World Rally consists of 32 Yachts between 40ft and 85ft,”

“Having had a great time during the inaugural rally in Fiji in 2013, they are once again joining us this year,” Mr Skeggs said.

He said the yachts will arrive in Lau then cruise through Fiji before clearing out of Musket Cove and heading to New Zealand.

They are scheduled to arrive in Lau in August this year.

The ARC World Rally is due in June of this year.

This consists of 31 yachts which are also a round the world rally who have visited Fiji before.

“The ARC World Rally begins with the ARC Rally from Europe to the Caribbean which began in November 2016 and runs annually, the ARC World Rally continues from this event and is run every four years,” Mr Skeggs said.

The ICA Pacific Rally which consists of 37 yachts comes via Fiji every year but this year will clear into the Lau Group as well.

“This fleet leaves from New Zealand and arrives in Fiji in June via Tonga,” Mr Skeggs said.

He said to enhance their experience, Yacht Help Fiji are organising a special clearance into the Lau Group for all three rallies to ensure that they get to experience this wonderful area of Fiji while bringing much needed tourism revenue to Lau.

Thriving Despite Tax Exemptions

Meanwhile, Mr Skeggs said the marina aspect of the tourism industry should be very proud of itself for what they’ve achieved.

“We’re very unrecognised part of tourism. We’ve been a stifle part of tourism as well while the hotels are getting their tax exemptions and getting all their benefits to develop part of their niche market of tourism,”

“We’ve been under price control for the last eight years, managing to get up and get us to where we are now is tremendous. I do appreciate the change in mindset and I think this year will be great for marina tourism,” Mr Skeggs said.

He added they do have their challenges but they are doing what they need to do to develop a product that contributes to the variety of offerings in Fiji’s tourism market.

“Our challenges are seasonal, at the same time we are doing everything we can to tag along,” Mr Skeggs said.

International Marina of the Year 2015/16

He said he’s also very proud of their achievement being awarded the Marine Industries Association’s (MIA’s) prestigious title of International Marina of the Year 2015-2016.

The Marina headed out the other finalists in this category of Port Montenegro in Europe, Albany Marina in the Bahamas and Westhaven Marina in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I am very proud of our accomplishment, it’s incredible. To receive this recognition from our peers is incredibly satisfying and a recognition that not only are we doing it right but we are a leading marina globally,” Mr Skeggs said.

He added he’s very proud of his team.

“We started nine years ago with five people, we now have 38 staff. We make an incredible team with people that are dedicated to make sure that when a boat comes to Fiji it comes to Denarau and that they are looked after the best way possible,” Mr Skeggs said.