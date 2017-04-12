 $4million upgrade for Jack’s of Fiji Garment Factory

Jack’s of Fiji chief executive officer Mr Bhavin Khatri. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

Jack’s of Fiji chief executive officer Mr Bhavin Khatri has confirmed that the rebuilding of their garment factory would cost them around $4million.

Mr Khatri said they have just started with their rebuilding process which will take 12 months to complete.

“We have just started our work on clearing that site and are in the process of finalizing designs and we are going to actually rebuild in the existing premises that we had,” he said.

He said the facility will be a much bigger one from the previous one they had.

“We are working at a very tight deadline and we are hoping we should have new facility ready in the next 12 months, this is going to be a larger facility taking into account that we will improve on our existing operations that we have, so we are looking at doing a modern set up about the right manufacturing machinery and the right facility for our staffs to ensure that we give the right products.”

With the new improved facility, Mr Khatri says they will take in to account how best they can resource and plan their layout to ensure that they provide a very safe working environment to their staffs.

He also confirmed that the company has currently set up a manufacturing facility at the NZPTC building.

“We are currently renting the premises there at this stage we have got roughly half our existing employees occupied in manufacturing we have retained all staffs and the balance are in various other retail operations within our company,” he added.