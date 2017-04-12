Lavi’s Passion for Mahogany

Lavi is pictured working in a Mahogany nursery at the Nukurua Forestry station in Tailevu. Photo: FHCL.

By ANA SOVA

Imagine a life devoted to planting trees.

Well, if you’ve met or known Lavisai Saroma you would notice his love or somewhat passion for planting Mahogany (Swietenia macrophylla) trees.

Lavi as he is commonly called, is from Viani, Navatu, Cakaudrove in Vanua Levu who started his professional career with the Ministry of Forestry in 1973 and since 1998 he has been with Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (FCHL).

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (FCHL) was established in 1998 to manage Government’s hardwood plantations and most specifically, Mahogany.

The 63-year-old is currently FCHL’s Forestry Manager.

Despite having passed retirement age, was asked by FHCL to continue working and Chief Executive Officer, Giuseppe Dal Bosco said they hoped Lavi does it for many more years.

Mr. Bosco said Lavi is also their most senior employee and an essential strategic member of their team.

Mahogany was introduced to Fiji from Central America in 1911 as an ornamental species and because it showed good growth it later led to the establishment of small experimental plantations.

As early as the 1930s there was recognition that Fiji could not continue to exploit its natural forest at the then rate.

Initially the solution was thought to be the management of natural species, but experience soon showed that their growth rates were too slow to make them an economic option.

In 1935, the then Department of Agriculture began establishing mahogany trials on a number of sites around the country.

Other species were also tried but mahogany appeared to show the most promise in logged-over natural forest.

From the early 1950s, larger trials of mahogany were established, paving the way for an expanded programme of reforestation in the 1960s.

The trees were established in lines cut through cut over natural forest. This expansion was confined almost exclusively to mahogany.

Interestingly, around this period, in 1954, Lavi was born in Vanua Levu.

He said he’s always felt a strong connection to and an interest in trees particularly Mahogany, so in 1971 he decided to enroll into the Fiji Forestry Training Center in Lololo, Lautoka at the age of 17, graduated and never looked back.

“I worked in area of planting trees in various forestry stations at that time. I was also with the Ministry when in 1983 the Fiji Pine, a state owned enterprise was established,” Lavi said.

When Fiji Pine became a separate entity, he said a lot of workers went too, to look after the planting and selling of pine specially.

“Those of us that worked on mahogany and other hardwood trees in the Ministry stayed on,” Lavisai said.

Until in 1998, he said Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (FCHL) was established to manage Government’s hardwood plantations.

In deriving this role FHCL being a public entity was assigned to efficiently and effectively manage this plantation, predominantly mahogany that has reached maturity.

“So I joined Fiji Hardwood since its establishment and worked with the company until now,” Lavisai said.

He said he was involved a great deal when FCHL started planting mahogany in Fiji.

“These mahogany have now reached harvesting stage and its special to me, and that’s what I love about working in this industry is that I was involved from the start, especially in Nukurua, I’ve been involved in the planting and maintenance until harvesting and selling,” Lavisai said.

He said at this point in time, FCHL is harvesting and replanting again in its stations in Nukurua, Galoa and Naboutini.

“That’s what I like, is that I’ve been involved for a long time and I’ve witnessed changes along the way especially transitioning from a government enterprise to a company business,”

“And I’m glad as I retire I’ve been part of all this and I’ve gone through the highs and lows of this industry,” Lavisai said.

In working for FCHL, it had also given Lavi opportunities to travel abroad and for further studies.

“I studied and graduated with Diploma in Parks and Recreation from Lincoln University in Canterbury, New Zealand, in PNG I graduated from the University of Technology with a Degree in Forestry and I also attended a course on Forest Management at the Australian National University in Canberra,” Lavi said.

Mr. Bosco said Lavi’s long experience acquired not only in Fiji but also overseas makes him a very important source of knowledge, experience, example and sometimes inspiration to the team of FHCL.

Working in the forestry industry for 46 years, Lavi said he has no regrets.

Although aided by a walking stick due to a minor complication to his leg, you can still notice Lavi’s passion.

“I can say that I have enjoyed joining this industry, I don’t have any regret. Sometimes we feel that we are in a wrong place but for me I believe that God put me in the work that I do,” he said.

