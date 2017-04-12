Sponsorship Boost for Nadi Football

From left: Nadi Football team rep Waisake Tabacuva, captain Vereti Dickson, Nadi Football official Mohammed Rafiq, team president Javed Ahmed, Jack’s of Fiji chief executive officer Bhavid Khatri and marketing and public relations officer Biu Veikauyaki in Nadi. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

Jack’s of Fiji has increased their sponsorship and renewed partnership with the Nadi Football Association.

Chief executive officer Bhavin Khatri gave a cheque of $45,000 towards the association.

He said $30,000 will be cash and $15,000 is kind donation.

This sponsorship is an increase as compared to the $35,000 last year.

“We would like to announce today our renewed partnership with Jack’s Nadi Soccer, we are very happy and proud to be associated with Nadi soccer and are committed to the new sponsorship this year,” he said.

Khatri said they are confident that the Nadi Football team will deliver their best in the upcoming tournaments with the assistance of their new president.

“Under the leadership of Javed this year we are very confident that Nadi Soccer will achieve greater heights, they had a very successful season last year and we are very proud to be associated with Nadi soccer and wish them the very best for this year.”

He said Jack’s is committed to supporting soccer at its grassroots level.

“Nadi being our home town we are very proud again that we are able to give the support back in sports and wish Nadi soccer all the success this year,” he said.

Nadi Football Association president Javed Ahmed thanked Jack’s of Fiji for their continued sponsorship.

“I thank Jacks of Fiji for continuing our partnership this is the fourth year of partnership. Over the last four years we have been very successful on the field all thanks to Jack’s of Fiji for the support,” he said.