Great to Be Back: Ryan

Former Vodafone Fiji 7’s coach Ben Ryan arriving at the Nadi International Airport this morning. Photo: SUPPLIED

By LUKE NACEI

Former Vodafone Fiji 7’s coach Ben Ryan touched down at the Nadi International Airport earlier this morning.

Arriving in with our sevens team, Ryan said he was more than happy to be back to a place he calls paradise.

“It is really beautiful day coming in, so I saw the island clearly and I love coming back I am just staying over for a few days and I will be staying at the Uprising,” he said.

Ryan said he was pleased with the boy’s performance back in Hong Kong.

“I was just in Hong Kong and Singapore and I just thought those were brilliant in Hong Kong on day three, having a very sketchy one on day one and day two typical Fiji, suddenly when the pressure comes on, day three they were brilliant so it’s just great that we won three in a row now.”

Ryan also known as Ratu Peni Latianara of Serua was happy with the USA team’s performance.

“USA played really well, those four quarterfinals was all really good games in rugby, and I really enjoyed them. Canada was great and I was really pleased with them.

Meanwhile, Ryan admitted he was also looking forward to the Fijian hospitality provided at the Uprising Beach Resort.

“I am staying in at Pacific Harbour and I will catch up with some friends and chill out0. I will have a Fiji gold tonight, the Fiji lamb and curry, looking forward to it,” he added.