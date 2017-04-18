New Event Management Company Opens in Nadi

By ANA SOVA

Now days if you’re planning a big event, it’s the event management companies that we run to and trust to solve our problems, make things a little easier and make the event memorable.

Eventuros Fiji is one of those companies.

The new locally owned company is based in Nadi and specializes in event management for corporate, association and non-profit organisations.

If your event needs to be properly conceived and executed to deliver tangible business results, Eventuros is your answer said Director and Consultant, Dipti Sharma said.

She said the company expertise is limitless and can help manage and plan any type of corporate event.

“We can determine your budget prior to planning, and ensure your next corporate event is talked about among employees for months to come,” Dipti said.

She said their expert team comprises seasoned, driven sales professionals, who share a deep passion for delivering exceptional events for their clients and for building strong, long term relationships.

“At every stage in the management process, our sales team collaborate and fully engage with every department to ensure the best event management experience,” Dipti said.

The mother of one has spent 14 years in the IT industry working for big local IT firms like, Datec Fiji Limited, GEM IT Solution and Virtual Flex.

“After leaving school while doing my extension at USP I was very lucky out of the lot to get a job immediately in Bondwell computers Nadi in 2004,”

“I worked there for almost one year and while working in Bondwell I was always eager to learn IT and I always admired all the IT professionals,” Dipti said.

She said in the same year she took her Comptia A + Course from Datec and as soon as she passed her exam she was offered a Job role of telesales rep. in Datec.

“In 2005, my journey in Datec was amazing, been around with talented IT /network and software engineers. It was like a dream come true to work for Fiji’s number one IT Firm,”

“As soon as I took up the role of telesales rep. there was no turning back and I was gradually promoted from sales executive to senior sales executive to corporate account manager and team leader sales-west,” Dipti said.

She said she learnt a lot while working for Datec and all thanks to her colleagues and her managers there.

“I was responsible to managing and maintaining old and new clients and get in business from all the corporate clients,” Dipti said.

She said after completing her 10th year in Datec, it was time to move.

“In 2014 November, I joined GEM IT Solution as their business development as senior sales executive,”

“It was amazing working for team GEM. I was doing business development and new sales and promote Dell. I worked there for 6 months,” Dipti said.

She said in 2016 when her husband started his own IT business with his other partners, she thought it was time for her to help his business grow with her experience in sales in IT industry.

“Virtual Flex was a new IT company and it required lots of marketing and awareness. I worked there for a Year and made Virtual Flex as one of those top IT companies in Fiji as IT Solution Provider,” Dipti said.

After finding her footing she finally decided to start up her own business.

“It took me almost 13 years to come out of my comfort zone and do something on my own as I was always confident about myself on whatever I do,” Dipti said.

She said becoming an entrepreneur was a very big step she took in her career.

“Eventuros (Fiji) is a company which will be helping other businesses grow. Its more than just events,”

“We will be doing “sales as Service” whereby we will be helping business to do their Sales and marketing and also managing their corporate events such as managing launches, products launches, government events, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, promotions, online registration, post and pre-evaluation,” Dipti said.

“We are Not Party Planners”.

Dipti is encouraging other women to always trust in themselves and have determination.

“My message to other women is that if you are determined to do something new in your life please go ahead and just do it, move out of your comfort zone and achieve your dreams for what you want to be in life. It’s better to do it rather than regret it for never giving it a try,” Dipti said.