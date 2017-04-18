Wainibuku Bridge approach undergoes repair

Night works on both ends of the Wainibuku Bridge approaches on Kings Road. Photo: SUPPLIED

Over the course of 10 to 12 nights in April, Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) workmen numbering 20 to 25 from multiple teams are repairing both ends of the Wainibuku Bridge approaches on Kings Road that, “This will markedly extend the life of the pavement,” said FHH Construction Manager, Mark Burns.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance programme to provide access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

“The Wainibuku Bridge at 9 Miles is part of the Accelerated Sealed Repair Programme initiated by the FRA to improve areas following a spate of tropical depressions in recent months where the condition of the road has become a concern to the motoring public,” said Mr Burns.

“Several sections of the pavement have deteriorated exposing rather large potholes in the road that pose an immediate risk to motorists. Once work has been completed, motorists that use the bridge daily will be able to drive through without having to swerve to dodge potholes and other defects,” he continued.

To ensure the completion of work on the bridge, a temporary speed restriction of 30kmh is in place, added Mr Burns, which will be monitored by teams “to protect the valuable pavement work being done.”

FHH is advising motorists travelling between Suva and Nausori to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

“If you cannot avoid this area, please be patient,” said Mr Burns, “the workmen on site are there to carry out important work for the benefit of all those that drive through these sections of Kings Road.”