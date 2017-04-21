Two Kiribati Nationals Missing

28 year old Tiaontin Otea and 31 year old Mariuti Uan. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force is requesting information to help locate two Kiribati nationals who failed to return to their fishing vessel this week.

The two are 31 year old Mariuti Uan and 28 year old Tiaontin Otea.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said on the April 16th the duo had informed the crew that they were going to drink grog at a friends house.

“When the boat was to depart on the 19th a report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station when they failed to return,” Ms. Naisoro said.

Police is asking anyone with information to call Crime stoppers on 919.