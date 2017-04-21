COP23 Logo to be Placed on Fiji Airways Plane

German State Secretary for the Environment Mr Jochen Flasbarth, winner of the COP 23 logo competition Ronna Sekiguchi and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama pose in front of the winning design for COP 23.Photo: DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Airways Group will be placing the official Fiji COP23 Logo on one of its planes in support of Fiji’s presidency of COP 23.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama during the official launch of the logo in Suva last week

“Fiji Airways is committed to supporting Fiji’s Presidency of COP 23 and have not only donated the prizes for the logo competition, but will also be placing the logo on one of its planes, and we thank them for their support,” Mr. Bainimarama said.

The Prime Minister informed of his appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Airways, Mr. Andre Viljoen, and the rest of the management and staff of Fiji Airways, not only for these prizes but for making us all so proud of the airline

Meanwhile, Ms. Ronna Sekiguchi of the Fijian design company, the Greenhouse Studio was announced Mr. Bainimarama as the winner of Fiji’s official COP 23 Logo.

Ms. Sekiguchi was born in the Philippines and came to Fiji in 2004.

She’s been a Fijian citizen since 2010. In 2014, she founded the Greenhouse Studio, which employs seven people and has created a range of other logos for companies and institutions.

“The final design is based on her entry into the competition a logo that will be seen around the world in the coming months and a logo that every Fijian can be proud of,”

“I’m very proud that Fiji has the talent to design such a world class product,” Mr. Bainimarama said.

Fiji succeeded in its bid to be selected as one of the co-chairs of this year’s COP 23-the United Nations (UN) negotiations on climate change.

The meeting will be held in Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen in Germany from the 6th -17th of November.

Fiji will be the first Pacific nation invited to fulfill such a role.